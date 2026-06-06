Emerald Green Trust Sells 119,960 Shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 280,040 shares of Xos on June 4 for about $1.47 million at an average price of $5.24. The stake was reduced by 19.43% , and the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.

sold 280,040 shares of Xos on June 4 for about at an average price of $5.24. The stake was reduced by , and the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing. Emerald Green Trust also sold 119,960 shares the previous day at an average price of $6.06, bringing its recent selling activity to a notable level.

the previous day at an average price of $6.06, bringing its recent selling activity to a notable level. Xos reported Q1 earnings that beat expectations, with EPS of -$0.43 versus the expected -$0.72 and revenue of $11.23 million versus $6.23 million estimated. Despite the beat, analysts still have a Hold consensus and a $7.00 price target.

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 119,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $726,957.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,441,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,734,090.14. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Emerald Green Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Emerald Green Trust sold 280,040 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $1,467,409.60.

XOS Price Performance

XOS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Xos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.81.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.29. XOS had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 86.90%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of XOS from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of XOS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on XOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOS by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS

Xos, Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, offering Class 5 through Class 8 electric trucks, chassis and proprietary battery systems. The company's core business spans vehicle design, powertrain integration, battery management and telematics, aimed at supporting last-mile delivery, beverage distribution and vocational fleets. Xos combines modular vehicle architectures with advanced software to deliver route-optimized performance and zero-emission operation for commercial customers.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from a specialty vehicle division, Xos designs, engineers and assembles its electric trucks at a manufacturing facility in Morristown, Tennessee, while maintaining research and development operations in California.

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