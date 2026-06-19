YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Major Shareholder Purchases 555,884 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 1,937,244 shares of YY Group on June 16 at an average price of $0.14, increasing its holdings to 2,221,086 shares.

bought 1,937,244 shares of YY Group on June 16 at an average price of $0.14, increasing its holdings to 2,221,086 shares. Financial Lp Hrt also made recent trades including buying 555,884 shares on June 17 and selling 1,523,686 shares on June 12, showing active insider trading in the stock.

YY Group shares were trading sharply lower, with the company announcing a 1-for-30 reverse split set to take effect before the market opens on June 23.

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 555,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $72,264.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,776,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,006.10. The trade was a 25.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 1,937,244 shares of YY Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $271,214.16.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,523,686 shares of YY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $182,842.32.

YY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YYGH opened at $0.08 on Friday. YY Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $172.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY Group shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YYGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered YY Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised YY Group to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, YY Group currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YY Group

Institutional Trading of YY Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YY Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH - Free Report) by 213.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,956 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of YY Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

YY Group Company Profile

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.

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