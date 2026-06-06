Jeremy Rossen Sells 8,000 Shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock

Key Points EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of Ziff Davis on June 5 at an average price of $47.00, totaling $376,000. After the sale, he still held 14,462 shares, reducing his ownership by 35.62%.

of Ziff Davis on June 5 at an average price of $47.00, totaling $376,000. After the sale, he still held 14,462 shares, reducing his ownership by 35.62%. The company’s recent earnings topped expectations with Q1 EPS of $0.73 versus the $0.72 consensus, and revenue of $267.64 million versus $264.32 million expected. However, revenue still declined 1.9% year over year.

with Q1 EPS of $0.73 versus the $0.72 consensus, and revenue of $267.64 million versus $264.32 million expected. However, revenue still declined 1.9% year over year. Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with analysts assigning a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $47.25. Recent updates included a Weiss Ratings upgrade to Hold and a Zacks downgrade to Strong Sell.

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,714. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Rossen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jeremy Rossen sold 4,347 shares of Ziff Davis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $198,875.25.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 23.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,594 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 75.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 332,674 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 86.0% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 408,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 188,844 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 92.2% during the third quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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