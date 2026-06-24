Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $345,364.20 in Stock

Key Points Zscaler insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares on June 22 at an average price of $122.60, totaling about $345,364. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 6.24%.

on June 22 at an average price of $122.60, totaling about $345,364. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan and reduced his ownership by 6.24%. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $1.08 versus $1.01 expected and revenue of $850.48 million, up 25.4% year over year. Zscaler also issued guidance for fiscal 2026 above current analyst expectations.

, reporting EPS of $1.08 versus $1.01 expected and revenue of $850.48 million, up 25.4% year over year. Zscaler also issued guidance for fiscal 2026 above current analyst expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive but have trimmed price targets across several firms, with the consensus rating still at Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.33. At the same time, the stock has drawn attention from both institutional ownership changes and a reported investor investigation, which could affect sentiment.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Adam Geller sold 1,940 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $245,274.20.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -262.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

More Zscaler News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,569,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,518,678 shares of the company's stock worth $493,635,000 after purchasing an additional 935,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after purchasing an additional 777,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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