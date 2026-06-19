Insider Selling: Argan (NYSE:AGX) CFO Sells 760 Shares

Key Points Argan CFO Joshua Scott Baugher sold 760 shares on June 17 at an average price of $733.30, totaling about $557,308. After the sale, he still held 1,479 shares, but his position fell by 33.94%.

on June 17 at an average price of $733.30, totaling about $557,308. After the sale, he still held 1,479 shares, but his position fell by 33.94%. The company has posted strong recent results , with quarterly EPS of $3.24 beating estimates and revenue rising 50.2% year over year to $290.95 million. Argan also reported solid profitability, including a 15.48% net margin and 36.89% return on equity.

, with quarterly EPS of $3.24 beating estimates and revenue rising 50.2% year over year to $290.95 million. Argan also reported solid profitability, including a 15.48% net margin and 36.89% return on equity. Argan is returning capital to shareholders through a $0.50 quarterly dividend and a new $200 million share repurchase authorization. However, multiple analysts currently rate the stock a mixed “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $470.40.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Scott Baugher sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.30, for a total transaction of $557,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,550.70. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Scott Baugher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Joshua Scott Baugher sold 600 shares of Argan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.60, for a total value of $363,360.00.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $738.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business's fifty day moving average price is $656.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.82 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $290.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.03 million. Argan had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Argan, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Argan's dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Argan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $399.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Argan to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Argan from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGX

Trending Headlines about Argan

Here are the key news stories impacting Argan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argan’s recent quarterly results were excellent, with EPS of $3.24 beating estimates by a wide margin and revenue rising 50.2% year over year, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and profitability. Argan earnings report

Argan’s recent quarterly results were excellent, with EPS of $3.24 beating estimates by a wide margin and revenue rising 50.2% year over year, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Argan’s backlog as 79% gas-focused and tied to rising power demand from data centers, electrification, and reshoring, which supports the view that project demand remains strong. Zacks backlog article

Analysts highlighted Argan’s backlog as 79% gas-focused and tied to rising power demand from data centers, electrification, and reshoring, which supports the view that project demand remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: The company has a $200 million share repurchase authorization and recently declared a quarterly dividend, both of which can support the stock, but they are longer-term capital-return factors rather than immediate catalysts. Argan capital return details

The company has a $200 million share repurchase authorization and recently declared a quarterly dividend, both of which can support the stock, but they are longer-term capital-return factors rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO David Hibbert Watson, CFO Joshua Scott Baugher, and directors Peter W. Getsinger and Karen Sweeney, sold shares this week, and clustered insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment. Insider selling alert

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company's stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company's principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

Further Reading

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