Robert Lonergan Sells 7,000 Shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Key Points Assurant EVP Robert Lonergan sold 7,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $262.71, totaling about $1.84 million. After the sale, he still held 27,374 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 20.36%.

on June 22 at an average price of $262.71, totaling about $1.84 million. After the sale, he still held 27,374 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 20.36%. The company posted solid quarterly results , reporting $5.95 EPS versus the $5.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.42 billion, up 11.3% year over year. Analysts now expect Assurant to earn 21.04 EPS for the full fiscal year.

, reporting $5.95 EPS versus the $5.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.42 billion, up 11.3% year over year. Analysts now expect Assurant to earn 21.04 EPS for the full fiscal year. Assurant remains well supported by analysts and income investors, with a recent quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share and a 1.3% yield. The stock has an average analyst rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.57.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $1,838,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,191,423.54. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Assurant Trading Up 1.6%

Assurant stock opened at $265.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $266.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Assurant's payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $310.00 target price on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Assurant from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $283.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 27.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

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