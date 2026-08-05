Samantha Leigh Hannan Sells 6,000 Shares of Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 Alliance Laundry shares for $160,800 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her holdings by 2.05% to 286,066 shares.

Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 Alliance Laundry shares for $160,800 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her holdings by 2.05% to 286,066 shares. Financial performance: Alliance Laundry reported quarterly EPS of $0.31, beating estimates of $0.27, while revenue rose 9.6% year over year to $426.89 million.

Alliance Laundry reported quarterly EPS of $0.31, beating estimates of $0.27, while revenue rose 9.6% year over year to $426.89 million. Market outlook: ALH shares opened at $27.92, near their 12-month high of $28.16. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $30.33.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 286,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,666,568.80. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Samantha Leigh Hannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $157,620.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00.

Alliance Laundry Price Performance

ALH stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.89 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth about $2,864,297,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,962,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,234,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALH shares. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALH

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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