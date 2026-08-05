Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells 5,300 Shares

Key Points Alaska Air Group EVP Andrew Harrison sold 5,300 shares at an average price of $49.67, totaling $263,251. The sale reduced his ownership by 17.19%, leaving him with 25,528 shares.

at an average price of $49.67, totaling $263,251. The sale reduced his ownership by 17.19%, leaving him with 25,528 shares. Shares opened at $52.62, up 4.8%, while the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.92 per share—better than analysts’ estimate of a $0.99 loss—and revenue of $4.07 billion, up 9.7% year over year.

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $65.65; 81.9% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Harrison sold 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $263,251.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,975.76. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alaska Air Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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