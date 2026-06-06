InsiderTrades.com logo

Thomas Stepien Sells 2,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Amprius Technologies CEO Thomas Stepien sold 2,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $20.97, totaling about $41,940. After the sale, he still directly owned 625,625 shares, and the trade reduced his stake by just 0.32%.
  • The stock fell 12.8% and opened at $19.66, with the company carrying a market cap of $2.78 billion. Amprius has traded between $2.65 and $24.23 over the past year.
  • Recent earnings missed EPS expectations, though revenue came in above estimates. Analysts currently view AMPX as a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $20.25.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Stepien sold 2,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $41,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 625,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,119,356.25. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 12.8%

AMPX opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 2.12. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies


Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 410,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clear Str raised Amprius Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Amprius Technologies?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Amprius Technologies and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Why is this free?
Simple Options Trading For Beginners normally sells for $29.97 - but right now Bill Poulos has opened a free w...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
You own these two timebombs — and can’t sell them
Two blue-chip stocks with a combined $100 billion market cap are sitting inside VOO, SPY, FXAIX, and virtually...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Did You See Jeff at SpaceX’s Headquarters?
The New York Times called the upcoming SpaceX IPO 'a generational moneymaking event' - and it's set to be the ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
SpaceX is set to price on June 12 in what could be the largest IPO in history at a $1.75 trillion valuation. B...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
One hidden supplier shipped 5 billion parts to SpaceX
Most investors are focused on the historic $1.75 trillion SpaceX IPO expected around June 30. But there's a le...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Why is this free?
Simple Options Trading For Beginners normally sells for $29.97 - but right now Bill Poulos has opened a free w...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
You own these two timebombs — and can’t sell them
Two blue-chip stocks with a combined $100 billion market cap are sitting inside VOO, SPY, FXAIX, and virtually...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Did You See Jeff at SpaceX’s Headquarters?
The New York Times called the upcoming SpaceX IPO 'a generational moneymaking event' - and it's set to be the ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
SpaceX is set to price on June 12 in what could be the largest IPO in history at a $1.75 trillion valuation. B...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles