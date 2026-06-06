Thomas Stepien Sells 2,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Key Points Amprius Technologies CEO Thomas Stepien sold 2,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $20.97, totaling about $41,940. After the sale, he still directly owned 625,625 shares, and the trade reduced his stake by just 0.32%.

on June 4 at an average price of $20.97, totaling about $41,940. After the sale, he still directly owned 625,625 shares, and the trade reduced his stake by just 0.32%. The stock fell 12.8% and opened at $19.66, with the company carrying a market cap of $2.78 billion. Amprius has traded between $2.65 and $24.23 over the past year.

and opened at $19.66, with the company carrying a market cap of $2.78 billion. Amprius has traded between $2.65 and $24.23 over the past year. Recent earnings missed EPS expectations, though revenue came in above estimates. Analysts currently view AMPX as a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $20.25.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Stepien sold 2,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $41,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 625,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,119,356.25. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 12.8%

AMPX opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 2.12. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 410,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clear Str raised Amprius Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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