Anthony Malkin Sells 7,000 Shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock

Key Points APi Group director Anthony Malkin sold 7,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $42.47, totaling about $297,290, according to an SEC filing.

on June 17 at an average price of $42.47, totaling about $297,290, according to an SEC filing. The stock fell 2.8% and opened at $41.58, while the company’s shares have traded between $32.70 and $49.99 over the past 12 months.

and opened at $41.58, while the company’s shares have traded between $32.70 and $49.99 over the past 12 months. APi Group’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $0.32 versus $0.30 expected and revenue of $1.98 billion topping estimates; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a $52.14 consensus price target.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

APi Group Stock Down 2.8%

APG opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,665,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of APi Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 218,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 211,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 144,789 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,049 shares of the company's stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 426,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APG

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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