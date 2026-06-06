Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) CEO Sells $17,210,000.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 Amer Sports shares on June 3 at $34.42 each, totaling about $17.21 million . After the sale, he still held 1,262,385 shares, reducing his ownership by 28.37%.

sold 500,000 Amer Sports shares on June 3 at $34.42 each, totaling about . After the sale, he still held 1,262,385 shares, reducing his ownership by 28.37%. Amer Sports reported strong Q1 earnings , with EPS of $0.38 beating estimates of $0.31 and revenue of $1.95 billion topping forecasts. Revenue rose 32.1% year over year, and the company kept FY2026 EPS guidance at 1.180-1.230.

, with EPS of $0.38 beating estimates of $0.31 and revenue of $1.95 billion topping forecasts. Revenue rose 32.1% year over year, and the company kept FY2026 EPS guidance at 1.180-1.230. Despite the insider sale, analysts remain bullish: the stock has an average “Buy” rating and an average target price of $48.19, well above its recent trading price around $34.18. Several firms, including UBS and Robert W. Baird, recently raised or reaffirmed optimistic price targets.

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at $43,451,291.70. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.9%

Amer Sports stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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