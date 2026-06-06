Insider Selling: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells 3,555 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: AptarGroup insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares on June 4 at an average price of $112.61, totaling about $400,329. After the sale, she still owned 27,078 shares, a reduction of 11.61% in her stake.

AptarGroup insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares on June 4 at an average price of $112.61, totaling about $400,329. After the sale, she still owned 27,078 shares, a reduction of 11.61% in her stake. Recent financial performance: AptarGroup reported quarterly EPS of $1.19, beating analyst expectations, and revenue of $982.87 million, which was up 10.8% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $1.32 to $1.40 EPS.

AptarGroup reported quarterly EPS of $1.19, beating analyst expectations, and revenue of $982.87 million, which was up 10.8% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $1.32 to $1.40 EPS. Market and analyst context: The stock opened at $113.30 and trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts currently rate it a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $173.25. AptarGroup also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.48, or $1.92 annualized, yielding about 1.7%.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $158,649,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 306,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 348,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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