Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) CEO Thomas Mcdonnell Acquires 10,000 Shares

Key Points CEO Thomas McDonnell bought 10,000 Barings BDC shares at $8.27 each, increasing his ownership by 62.5% to 26,000 shares.

bought 10,000 Barings BDC shares at $8.27 each, increasing his ownership by 62.5% to 26,000 shares. Barings BDC recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.25 per share , matching estimates, though revenue of $54.66 million came in below expectations.

, matching estimates, though revenue of $54.66 million came in below expectations. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, implying a 12.5% annualized yield, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold with a $9.50 average price target.

Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 10,000 shares of Barings Bdc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,020. The trade was a 62.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings Bdc Stock Down 0.9%

BBDC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $873.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.54 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 32.45%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. Barings Bdc's dividend payout ratio is currently 122.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Bdc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Barings Bdc by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,536 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Barings Bdc by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 334,904 shares of the company's stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Barings Bdc from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Barings Bdc to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barings Bdc

Barings Bdc Company Profile

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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