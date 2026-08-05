Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Key Points COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,200 Bright Horizons shares at an average price of $75.57, generating $90,684 and reducing her holdings by 3.6% to 32,145 shares. She also sold 500 shares the prior week at $80 each.

at an average price of $75.57, generating $90,684 and reducing her holdings by 3.6% to 32,145 shares. She also sold 500 shares the prior week at $80 each. Bright Horizons reported quarterly EPS of $1.28, beating estimates by $0.08, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $779.18 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.05–$5.15.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $95.88; recent targets ranged from $68 to $105.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $90,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,197.65. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $779.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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