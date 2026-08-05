Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Director Christopher Mahoney Buys 1,500 Shares

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Mahoney bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.60 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,632. This trade represents a 11.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.53 per share, with a total value of $527,650.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1%

Bunge Global stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 1.10%.The business's revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 23.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,002 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 26.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.1% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 19,619 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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