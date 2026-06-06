Biglari (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $158,969.90 in Stock

Key Points CEO Sardar Biglari bought more Biglari stock , purchasing 1,743 shares for about $499,823 at an average price of $286.76 each. After the trade, he directly owned 1,399,847 shares valued at roughly $401.4 million.

, purchasing 1,743 shares for about $499,823 at an average price of $286.76 each. After the trade, he directly owned 1,399,847 shares valued at roughly $401.4 million. Biglari shares recently traded around $293.37 , with a market cap of $671.81 million. The stock is well below its 52-week high of $483.60 and has been under its 200-day moving average.

, with a market cap of $671.81 million. The stock is well below its 52-week high of $483.60 and has been under its 200-day moving average. Recent results remain weak, as Biglari reported a quarterly loss of $55.81 per share on revenue of $97.48 million. Wall Street Zen also recently upgraded the stock from “sell” to “hold.”

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 535 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.14 per share, for a total transaction of $158,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,109,507.48. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,822.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 14,351 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,703,419.06.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,358 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,998,608.88.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 22,965 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,575.60.

On Friday, March 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,810 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $302.20 per share, for a total transaction of $849,182.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,320 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,519.20.

Biglari Stock Performance

Biglari stock opened at $293.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.91 and a 1 year high of $483.60. The company has a market cap of $671.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $300.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.74.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biglari by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BH

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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