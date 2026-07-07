Insider Selling: Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells $161,163.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $161,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,635,454 shares in the company, valued at $61,511,881.68. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari acquired 535 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.14 per share, for a total transaction of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,822.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 14,351 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.06 per share, with a total value of $3,703,419.06.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,358 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.36 per share, with a total value of $3,998,608.88.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 22,965 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,575.60.

Biglari Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BH stock opened at $425.07 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $973.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.63. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.91 and a twelve month high of $483.60.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 319.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biglari by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].