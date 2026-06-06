Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Insider Sells $304,730.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Broadridge Financial Solutions insider Hope Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares at $155 each, totaling about $304,730 . After the transaction, the insider retained just 1 share, a 99.95% reduction in ownership.

Broadridge Financial Solutions insider Hope Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares at $155 each, totaling about . After the transaction, the insider retained just 1 share, a 99.95% reduction in ownership. Strong recent earnings: The company reported quarterly EPS of $2.72 , beating estimates of $2.63, while revenue of $1.95 billion also topped expectations. Revenue rose 7.8% year over year.

The company reported quarterly EPS of , beating estimates of $2.63, while revenue of also topped expectations. Revenue rose 7.8% year over year. Dividend and analyst outlook: Broadridge declared a quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share payable July 2, implying a 2.6% yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $221.57, though several firms recently trimmed their targets.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) insider Hope Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.79 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.56. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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