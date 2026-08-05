Insider Selling: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Portfolio Manager Sells $40,464.00 in Stock

Key Points Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio sold 1,800 BTT shares at an average price of $22.48, totaling $40,464, according to an SEC filing.

at an average price of $22.48, totaling $40,464, according to an SEC filing. BTT shares opened at $22.49, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and have traded between $22.15 and $23.24 over the past year.

The trust declared a monthly dividend of $0.0464 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.5%; several institutional investors have recently increased their holdings.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT - Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $40,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,137 shares of the company's stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,536 shares during the period. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Integrity Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 836,734 shares of the company's stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 227,104 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.

The trust's primary investment activities focus on U.S.

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