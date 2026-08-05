Luis Campos Purchases 3,917 Shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Stock

Key Points Chairman Luis Campos bought 3,917 BWMX shares at an average price of $16.93, investing $66,314.81 and increasing his stake to 20,253,482 shares. He also purchased 46,830 shares on July 27 for approximately $768,480.

at an average price of $16.93, investing $66,314.81 and increasing his stake to 20,253,482 shares. He also purchased 46,830 shares on July 27 for approximately $768,480. Betterware reported quarterly EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $237.83 million, with a 77.89% return on equity and an 8.35% net margin.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.3252 per share, or $1.30 annually, representing a 7.6% yield; analysts’ overall rating remains “Hold.”

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) Chairman Luis Campos bought 3,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,314.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 20,253,482 shares in the company, valued at $342,891,450.26. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luis Campos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Luis Campos purchased 46,830 shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $768,480.30.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 77.89% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3252 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 17.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 88,706.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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