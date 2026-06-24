Timothy Donahue Sells 15,000 Shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Key Points CEO Timothy Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown Holdings at $105 each, totaling about $1.575 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 3.33%.

of Crown Holdings at $105 each, totaling about $1.575 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 3.33%. Crown reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $1.86 versus $1.75 expected and revenue of $3.26 billion versus $3.03 billion forecast. Revenue rose 12.9% year over year, and the company reaffirmed upbeat guidance.

, with EPS of $1.86 versus $1.75 expected and revenue of $3.26 billion versus $3.03 billion forecast. Revenue rose 12.9% year over year, and the company reaffirmed upbeat guidance. Analysts remain constructive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120. Recent updates included JPMorgan upgrading Crown to overweight and Citigroup lifting its target to $129.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $158,288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 36.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after buying an additional 886,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,377,000 after buying an additional 724,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.86, ahead of the $1.75 consensus, and revenue of $3.26 billion versus estimates of $3.03 billion, reinforcing momentum in the business and supporting investor confidence.

Crown Holdings recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.86, ahead of the $1.75 consensus, and revenue of $3.26 billion versus estimates of $3.03 billion, reinforcing momentum in the business and supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress toward its 2030 environmental, social, and governance goals, which may help support its long-term corporate reputation with investors focused on ESG execution. Crown Holdings Sustainability Report

The company published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress toward its 2030 environmental, social, and governance goals, which may help support its long-term corporate reputation with investors focused on ESG execution. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that does not necessarily indicate a change in outlook, but can still draw some investor attention. CEO Share Sale Filing

CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that does not necessarily indicate a change in outlook, but can still draw some investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media mentions about “crown” headlines and unrelated articles do not appear to have a direct impact on Crown Holdings’ fundamentals or stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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