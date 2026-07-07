Jason Phipps Sells 2,629 Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $1,225,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,488.40. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ciena Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Ciena News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $2,747,810,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 30,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,870,677 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $671,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,176 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,625 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $947,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,705,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Ciena from $320.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $530.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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