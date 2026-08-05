Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) CEO Lawrence Bruno Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Lawrence Bruno purchased 5,000 Core Laboratories shares at an average price of $10.78, investing $53,900 and increasing his stake by 1.94% to 262,438 shares.

at an average price of $10.78, investing $53,900 and increasing his stake by 1.94% to 262,438 shares. Core Laboratories reported quarterly EPS of $0.11, beating estimates of $0.09, while revenue fell 4.3% year over year to $124.61 million. Shares opened at $11.24 and remain near the lower end of their 52-week range.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, equal to a 0.4% annualized yield, while analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating.

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Bruno acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 262,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,081.64. The trade was a 1.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Core Laboratories from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Core Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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