Insider Selling: Compass (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells 23,456 Shares of Stock

Key Points Compass CEO Robert Reffkin sold 23,456 shares on June 3 at an average price of $7.69, totaling about $180,377. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 3 at an average price of $7.69, totaling about $180,377. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. After the transaction, Reffkin still owned 7.8 million shares , valued at roughly $60 million, so the sale represented only a 0.30% reduction in his position.

, valued at roughly $60 million, so the sale represented only a in his position. Compass shares were down 2.5% and the stock has been volatile, with analysts maintaining a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $12.63 despite recent target cuts from some firms.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $180,376.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,804,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,017,835.40. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Compass Trading Down 2.5%

Compass stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.25 and a beta of 2.43. Compass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Compass had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.63.

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More Compass News

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass this week:

Negative Sentiment: Compass is reportedly being investigated by the New York Attorney General over antitrust concerns tied to its recently announced megamerger with Anywhere, raising the risk of regulatory action and possible operational constraints. Compass stock plunges after report on antitrust probe by New York Attorney General office

Compass is reportedly being investigated by the New York Attorney General over antitrust concerns tied to its recently announced megamerger with Anywhere, raising the risk of regulatory action and possible operational constraints. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage said the antitrust news helped drive a sharp drop in Compass shares, suggesting investors are pricing in legal and deal-related uncertainty rather than focusing on fundamentals. AG's antitrust probe decimates Compass stock price by nearly 13%

Media coverage said the antitrust news helped drive a sharp drop in Compass shares, suggesting investors are pricing in legal and deal-related uncertainty rather than focusing on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, one article referenced Compass in the context of an investor letter and noted the stock fell despite an earnings beat and faster deal closure, but it did not add a new company-specific catalyst beyond the regulatory overhang. Compass (COMP) Fell Despite Earnings Beat and Faster Deal Closure

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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