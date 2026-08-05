Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CAO Sells 1,194 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) CAO Tamara Schulz sold 1,194 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,735.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,960,236.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE CRCL opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $189.92.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $138.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $62.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Circle Internet Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,222 shares of the company's stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,027,000.

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle secured a New York trust charter, a development that could strengthen its ability to serve institutional customers and support broader adoption of its USDC stablecoin. Does Circle Winning a NY Trust Charter Redefine Its Institutional USDC Ambitions?

Circle secured a New York trust charter, a development that could strengthen its ability to serve institutional customers and support broader adoption of its USDC stablecoin. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $82 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. JPMorgan also maintained a constructive long-term view, arguing that USDC growth could outweigh current margin pressure. Circle Margins Shrink, But JPMorgan Still Expects the Stock To Double

TD Cowen initiated coverage with a rating and an $82 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. JPMorgan also maintained a constructive long-term view, arguing that USDC growth could outweigh current margin pressure. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded Circle, adding another supportive analyst view as Wall Street opinions diverge over the company’s long-term stablecoin growth prospects. Circle Internet Group Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded Circle, adding another supportive analyst view as Wall Street opinions diverge over the company’s long-term stablecoin growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains divided: Circle received new bullish coverage from TD Cowen, while the broader analyst consensus is reported as “Hold.”

Analyst sentiment remains divided: Circle received new bullish coverage from TD Cowen, while the broader analyst consensus is reported as “Hold.” Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that weaker reserve yields, higher expenses and shrinking margins may offset rapid USDC adoption. The upcoming Q2 report will be closely watched for evidence that revenue growth is translating into sustainable profits. Circle Internet Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings

Investors are concerned that weaker reserve yields, higher expenses and shrinking margins may offset rapid USDC adoption. The upcoming Q2 report will be closely watched for evidence that revenue growth is translating into sustainable profits. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s downgrade recently pressured the shares and highlighted valuation and margin risks, contrasting sharply with bullish views from other firms. Circle Stock Declines in Trading

Morgan Stanley’s downgrade recently pressured the shares and highlighted valuation and margin risks, contrasting sharply with bullish views from other firms. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported stock sales, including a director’s sale of 50,000 shares that reduced his holdings by more than 96%. However, the transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, and some were intended to cover tax obligations, limiting their significance as a bearish signal.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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