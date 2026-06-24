Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Director John Schissel Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director John Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace at $54.90 each, a $27,450 purchase that lifted his ownership by 2.99% to 17,195 shares.

bought 500 shares of Centerspace at $54.90 each, a $27,450 purchase that lifted his ownership by 2.99% to 17,195 shares. Centerspace shares were up 2.3% to $56.62, while the stock has traded between a 12-month low of $52.76 and high of $69.61.

to $56.62, while the stock has traded between a 12-month low of $52.76 and high of $69.61. The company recently posted mixed quarterly results, missing earnings and revenue estimates, though it also maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share for a 5.4% annualized yield.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) Director John Schissel bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $944,005.50. This represents a 2.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centerspace Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:CSR opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 million. Centerspace had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Centerspace's dividend payout ratio is 684.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Centerspace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,052 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 131.3% during the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,535 shares of the company's stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Centerspace from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Centerspace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Centerspace from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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