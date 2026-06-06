Insider Selling: Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Key Points Dillard’s Director J. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares on June 5 at an average price of $609.18, totaling $243,672. After the transaction, he still owned 10,150 shares, a 3.79% reduction in his stake.

sold 400 shares on June 5 at an average price of $609.18, totaling $243,672. After the transaction, he still owned 10,150 shares, a 3.79% reduction in his stake. The stock fell 1.3% and opened at $605.27, with Dillard’s carrying a market cap of about $9.45 billion. The shares have traded between $394.70 and $741.97 over the past year.

and opened at $605.27, with Dillard’s carrying a market cap of about $9.45 billion. The shares have traded between $394.70 and $741.97 over the past year. Dillard’s recent earnings were strong, as the company reported $16.04 EPS versus the $10.13 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.59 billion, above expectations. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 3.

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) Director J Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dillard's Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $605.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.22. Dillard's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $394.70 and a 1 year high of $741.97.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 10.09%.Dillard's's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's payout ratio is presently 2.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard's currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $521.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DDS

Institutional Trading of Dillard's

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dillard's by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Dillard's by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dillard's by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard's by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dillard's in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,746,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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