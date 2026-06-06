Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $14,989,142.26 in Stock

Key Points Dell Technologies director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares on June 3 for about $14.99 million at an average price of $422.98, cutting its stake by 27.33%.

sold 35,437 shares on June 3 for about at an average price of $422.98, cutting its stake by 27.33%. Dell reported a major earnings beat for the latest quarter, posting EPS of $4.86 versus $2.96 expected and revenue of $43.84 billion, well above estimates and up 87.5% year over year.

for the latest quarter, posting EPS of $4.86 versus $2.96 expected and revenue of $43.84 billion, well above estimates and up 87.5% year over year. Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive despite one downgrade, with several firms raising targets; the average analyst price target is $475.76 and the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $14,989,142.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,847,676.86. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.2%

DELL opened at $395.72 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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