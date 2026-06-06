Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $89,808.00 in Stock

Key Points Delek US director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares at an average price of $48.00, totaling $89,808. After the sale, she still held 29,368 shares worth about $1.41 million.

at an average price of $48.00, totaling $89,808. After the sale, she still held 29,368 shares worth about $1.41 million. Sutil has been actively trimming her stake with additional sales earlier in the week, including 3,061 shares on June 1 and nearly 3,700 shares combined on May 28-29.

with additional sales earlier in the week, including 3,061 shares on June 1 and nearly 3,700 shares combined on May 28-29. Delek US shares rose 1.4% and recently traded near their 52-week high, while analysts keep a Hold consensus with a $44.69 average price target despite mixed earnings estimate revisions.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,664. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicky Sutil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $140,806.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,848 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $83,160.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,849 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $81,411.47.

Delek US Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.82 from $1.81, signaling slightly better expected performance this year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.82 from $1.81, signaling slightly better expected performance this year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.07 from $1.05 and Q2 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.58, which may support investor confidence in near-term earnings stability.

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.07 from $1.05 and Q2 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.58, which may support investor confidence in near-term earnings stability. Positive Sentiment: Q3 2027 EPS estimates were lifted to $0.31 from $0.30, adding to the small upward revisions in intermediate-term forecasts.

Q3 2027 EPS estimates were lifted to $0.31 from $0.30, adding to the small upward revisions in intermediate-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Delek US, indicating analysts are not taking a strongly bullish or bearish stance. Delek US stock page

Zacks Research kept a rating on Delek US, indicating analysts are not taking a strongly bullish or bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered FY2027 EPS estimates to $1.23 from $1.26, suggesting softer expected earnings growth in the following year.

Analysts lowered FY2027 EPS estimates to $1.23 from $1.26, suggesting softer expected earnings growth in the following year. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2027 EPS estimates were cut to $(0.31) from $(0.27), and FY2028 estimates were reduced to $(0.27) from $(0.24), which may weigh on longer-term sentiment.

Q1 2027 EPS estimates were cut to $(0.31) from $(0.27), and FY2028 estimates were reduced to $(0.27) from $(0.24), which may weigh on longer-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares at $48.00 per share, a modest insider sale that could be viewed cautiously by investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delek US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Delek US by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Delek US by 3,979.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Delek US by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

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