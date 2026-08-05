Insider Selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Director Sells $33,624.30 in Stock

Key Points Director Yue Zhuge sold shares worth $33,624.30 at an average price of $58.99, reducing their holdings by 26.27% to 1,600 shares. Zhuge also sold an additional 1,600 shares on August 3 for $95,280.

at an average price of $58.99, reducing their holdings by 26.27% to 1,600 shares. Zhuge also sold an additional 1,600 shares on August 3 for $95,280. EDU shares opened at $56.25 , with a market capitalization of approximately $8.89 billion and a 52-week trading range of $44.25 to $64.97.

, with a market capitalization of approximately $8.89 billion and a 52-week trading range of $44.25 to $64.97. Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $64.54; institutional investors also recently increased or initiated positions.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) Director Yue Zhuge sold 570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $33,624.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,384. The trade was a 26.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yue Zhuge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Yue Zhuge sold 1,600 shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $95,280.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research set a $56.50 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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