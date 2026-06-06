e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $355,996.76 in Stock

Key Points e.l.f. Beauty SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,854 shares on June 4 at an average price of $51.94, totaling about $356,000. After the sale, he still held 153,532 shares valued at roughly $7.97 million.

on June 4 at an average price of $51.94, totaling about $356,000. After the sale, he still held 153,532 shares valued at roughly $7.97 million. Multiple insiders have been selling shares recently , adding to negative sentiment around the stock. The article notes other June 4 insider sales and a prior April sale by Franks of 23,535 shares.

, adding to negative sentiment around the stock. The article notes other June 4 insider sales and a prior April sale by Franks of 23,535 shares. The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $0.32 versus estimates of $0.29 and revenue up 35.1% year over year to $449.29 million. Despite that, the stock has been under pressure, trading near its 52-week low.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $355,996.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 153,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,974,452.08. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 23,535 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,498,238.10.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Key e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Article Title

rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Article Title

The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Negative Sentiment: A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Article Title

A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Motley Fool noted that the stock fell in May despite a strong report, suggesting investors remain worried about valuation and the outlook rather than just near-term results. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.60.

View Our Latest Report on ELF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 896,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 276,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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