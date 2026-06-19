Carol Lowe Sells 950 Shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock

Key Points Director Carol Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group on June 17 for about $802,275 at an average price of $844.50 per share, reducing her stake by 5.21%. After the sale, she still owned 17,278 shares valued at roughly $14.6 million.

of EMCOR Group on June 17 for about $802,275 at an average price of $844.50 per share, reducing her stake by 5.21%. After the sale, she still owned 17,278 shares valued at roughly $14.6 million. EMCOR recently posted strong quarterly results , with earnings of $6.84 per share beating estimates and revenue of $4.63 billion coming in above expectations. Revenue rose 19.7% from a year earlier, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 28.25 to 29.75.

, with earnings of $6.84 per share beating estimates and revenue of $4.63 billion coming in above expectations. Revenue rose 19.7% from a year earlier, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 28.25 to 29.75. Wall Street remains generally positive on the stock, with 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings and a consensus target price of $871.25. However, Zacks Research recently downgraded EMCOR from strong-buy to hold.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) Director Carol Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $837.57 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.16 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $852.00 and its 200-day moving average is $754.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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