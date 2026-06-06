Insider Buying: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys 35,686 Shares of Stock

Key Points Aqua Capital, Ltd. , Energizer’s major shareholder, bought 35,686 shares on June 3 at an average price of $18.44 , bringing its total stake to 7.24 million shares .

, Energizer’s major shareholder, bought on June 3 at an average price of , bringing its total stake to . The purchase follows a series of recent insider buys by Aqua Capital, including multiple transactions in late May and early June, signaling continued confidence in ENR .

. Energizer recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $0.94 versus $0.47 estimated, and it also announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend that implies a 6.2% yield.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,235,686 shares in the company, valued at $133,426,049.84. This represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84.

Energizer Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ENR stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.78. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $28.00 price target on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,836.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 51.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Energizer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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