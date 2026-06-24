Aqua Capital, Ltd. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Key Points Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer at an average price of $21.10, totaling $844,000. After the purchase, it owned 7.34 million shares worth about $154.9 million.

bought 40,000 shares of Energizer at an average price of $21.10, totaling $844,000. After the purchase, it owned 7.34 million shares worth about $154.9 million. The insider has been steadily adding to its position in recent weeks, including multiple purchases in June and May, indicating continued buying interest in ENR .

. Energizer’s latest earnings beat expectations on EPS, but revenue came in below estimates; the company also pays a 5.5% dividend yield and has a Wall Street consensus rating of Hold.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,340,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,874,000. This represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Energizer's payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 51.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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