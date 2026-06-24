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Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Director Mark Tebbe Sells 20,000 Shares

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of Enova International on June 18 at an average price of $201.37, totaling about $4.03 million. After the sale, he still directly owned 50,029 shares, and his ownership fell by 28.56%.
  • Enova International shares rose 3.1% and were trading near their 52-week high at $211.00, compared with a high of $211.41. The stock also sits well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $3.87 EPS and $875.14 million in revenue, both up sharply year over year. Wall Street remains mostly bullish, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $198.80.

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $4,027,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,339.73. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enova International Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:ENVA opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Enova International's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International


Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 2,933.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 134,393 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVA

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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