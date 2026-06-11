Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 40,373 Shares

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 40,373 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,007.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,108,658.72. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. Elastic had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elastic by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Elastic

Here are the key news stories impacting Elastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elastic presented at Rosenblatt’s 6th Annual Age of AI Technology Summit, keeping attention on its AI-related product strategy and growth narrative. Elastic N.V. Presents at Rosenblatt 6th Annual Age of AI Technology Summit Transcript

Elastic presented at Rosenblatt’s 6th Annual Age of AI Technology Summit, keeping attention on its AI-related product strategy and growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple executives sold shares on June 9, but the company said the transactions were for tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards rather than open-market selling. Still, the scale of the sales was sizable, including CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni, CFO Navam Welihinda, and other top insiders, which can weigh on sentiment.

Multiple executives sold shares on June 9, but the company said the transactions were for tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards rather than open-market selling. Still, the scale of the sales was sizable, including CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni, CFO Navam Welihinda, and other top insiders, which can weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Elastic disclosed a new risk related to regulatory hurdles and budget pressures in government contracting, which could make revenue outlooks less predictable if public-sector spending slows or procurement becomes more complex. Regulatory Hurdles and Budget Pressures: Government Contract Risks Cloud Elastic N.V.’s Revenue Outlook

Elastic disclosed a new risk related to regulatory hurdles and budget pressures in government contracting, which could make revenue outlooks less predictable if public-sector spending slows or procurement becomes more complex. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales from the CEO, CFO, CTO, CAO, CRO and other leaders may be read by investors as a cautious signal, especially after the stock’s strong recent move and with the shares trading near key technical levels.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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