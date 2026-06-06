Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Insider Haley Fisackerly Sells 10,638 Shares

Key Points Entergy insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares on June 3 at an average price of $110.00, totaling about $1.17 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 3 at an average price of $110.00, totaling about $1.17 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Entergy beat quarterly expectations in its latest earnings report, posting EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.84 consensus and revenue of $3.19 billion versus $2.89 billion expected. The company also reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of 4.25 to 4.45 EPS .

in its latest earnings report, posting EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.84 consensus and revenue of $3.19 billion versus $2.89 billion expected. The company also reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of . The utility recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 annualized, for a yield of about 2.3%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $118.58.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Entergy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.87 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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