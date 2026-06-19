Insider Buying: Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Director Buys 10,000 Shares

Key Points Director buying: Franklin BSP Realty Trust director Buford Ortale bought 10,000 shares at $20.00 each, a $200,000 transaction that increased his stake by 169.49% to 15,900 shares.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust director Buford Ortale bought 10,000 shares at $20.00 each, a $200,000 transaction that increased his stake by 169.49% to 15,900 shares. Dividend details: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.80 annualized, implying a high dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date and record date are both June 30, with payment scheduled for July 10.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.80 annualized, implying a high dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date and record date are both June 30, with payment scheduled for July 10. Mixed outlook: Analysts currently rate FBRT as a consensus Hold with an average target price of $11.50, though recent opinions have been split between upgrades and downgrades. The stock also fell short of Q1 EPS expectations, reporting $0.09 versus the $0.22 estimate.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) Director Buford Ortale purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,000. The trade was a 169.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 90.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $648.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBRT. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,303 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company's stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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