FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) CEO Roeland Polet Buys 10,000 Shares

Key Points FutureFuel CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of FF at an average price of $4.28, a transaction worth $42,800 that increased his ownership by 40% to 35,000 shares.

bought 10,000 shares of FF at an average price of $4.28, a transaction worth $42,800 that increased his ownership by 40% to 35,000 shares. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share on revenue of $31.95 million, with negative profitability metrics including a negative net margin and return on equity.

on revenue of $31.95 million, with negative profitability metrics including a negative net margin and return on equity. FutureFuel also cut its dividend to $0.01 per quarter, while Wall Street sentiment remains cautious with an average analyst rating of “Sell.”

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,800. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 47.51%.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. FutureFuel's payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,841 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 84,240 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,214 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FutureFuel has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FF

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corporation (NYSE: FF) operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company's manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].