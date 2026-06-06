Paul Abbott Sells 8,745 Shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock

Key Points Director James Peter Bush sold 17,500 shares of Global Business Travel Group on June 5 at an average price of $9.36, for a total of $163,800. After the sale, he still held 120,526 shares, a 12.68% decrease in his ownership.

of Global Business Travel Group on June 5 at an average price of $9.36, for a total of $163,800. After the sale, he still held 120,526 shares, a 12.68% decrease in his ownership. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.10 versus the $0.05 estimate and revenue of $840 million versus $814.55 million expected. Revenue rose 35.3% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.10 versus the $0.05 estimate and revenue of $840 million versus $814.55 million expected. Revenue rose 35.3% year over year. Analysts currently have a mixed but cautious outlook on GBTG, with a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90. Shares were trading near $9.35, close to the stock’s 12-month high of $9.54.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) CEO Paul Abbott sold 8,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $81,853.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,547,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,201,894.96. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GBTG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.93. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.54.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.55 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Global Business Travel Group's revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Evercore downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Business Travel Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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