General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra Sells 99,239 Shares of Stock

Key Points GM CEO Mary Barra sold 99,239 shares on June 16 at an average price of $85.10, totaling about $8.45 million. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 14.35% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 16 at an average price of $85.10, totaling about $8.45 million. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 14.35% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. General Motors recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $3.70 EPS versus the $2.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $43.62 billion. The company also maintained FY2026 guidance of 10.62 to 12.62 EPS.

, reporting $3.70 EPS versus the $2.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $43.62 billion. The company also maintained FY2026 guidance of 10.62 to 12.62 EPS. GM continues to attract analyst support, with several firms issuing buy or outperform ratings and a consensus price target of $95.65. The stock also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annually, for a 0.9% yield.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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