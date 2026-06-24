Oluyemi Okupe Sells 18,197 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Key Points Hims & Hers Health CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares on June 22 at an average price of $34.03, totaling about $619,244. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his direct ownership by 6.02%.

on June 22 at an average price of $34.03, totaling about $619,244. The sale was made under a pre-arranged and reduced his direct ownership by 6.02%. The company’s stock was trading lower around $33.00, while Hims & Hers reported a recent quarterly loss of $0.40 per share, missing analyst estimates. Revenue still rose 3.8% year over year to $608.1 million, but the results were below expectations.

around $33.00, while Hims & Hers reported a recent quarterly loss of $0.40 per share, missing analyst estimates. Revenue still rose 3.8% year over year to $608.1 million, but the results were below expectations. Despite insider selling and mixed earnings, Hims & Hers is pursuing growth through a GLP-1 weight-loss partnership with Novo Nordisk and a leadership addition in Dr. Anant Vinjamoori as chief medical officer. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a target price around $29.37.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $619,243.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,675,443.63. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $187,938.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80.

On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $501,079.15.

On Monday, April 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 3,975 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $79,420.50.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock worth $679,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,399,000 after purchasing an additional 223,892 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 608,950 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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