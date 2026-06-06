Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points Hinge Health Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares on June 5 at an average price of $65.54, totaling about $3.28 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 50%.

on June 5 at an average price of $65.54, totaling about $3.28 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 50%. This was part of a broader pattern of insider selling , with Mecklenburg also disclosing several large share sales in recent weeks. That could create some near-term sentiment overhang for the stock.

, with Mecklenburg also disclosing several large share sales in recent weeks. That could create some near-term sentiment overhang for the stock. Despite the insider sales, analysts remain constructive on Hinge Health, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings. The company also recently beat earnings estimates, with quarterly revenue up 47.2% year over year.

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $3,277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,334 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $5,018,373.48.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,333 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $4,482,482.07.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 33,333 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,651.65.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

Hinge Health Price Performance

Hinge Health stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. Hinge Health Inc. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $66.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Hinge Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Hinge Health to $65 from $63 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Hinge Health to $65 from $63 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary also stayed upbeat, including technical coverage pointing to a “golden cross,” which can attract momentum investors. Article Title

Other recent commentary also stayed upbeat, including technical coverage pointing to a “golden cross,” which can attract momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Hinge Health’s last earnings report beat estimates, with revenue up 47.2% year over year, supporting the view that the business is still growing rapidly. Article Title

Hinge Health’s last earnings report beat estimates, with revenue up 47.2% year over year, supporting the view that the business is still growing rapidly. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Hinge Health as a promising mid-cap healthcare name, but it did not include a new catalyst beyond a generally favorable long-term investment case. Article Title

One article highlighted Hinge Health as a promising mid-cap healthcare name, but it did not include a new catalyst beyond a generally favorable long-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg disclosed another large insider sale of 50,000 shares at $65.54, adding to a series of recent sales and potentially creating some overhang for sentiment. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HNGE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNGE

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

Further Reading

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