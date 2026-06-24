Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) President Sells $2,287,230.00 in Stock

Key Points Hinge Health President James Pursley sold 33,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $69.31, generating about $2.29 million in proceeds. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 22 at an average price of $69.31, generating about $2.29 million in proceeds. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Pursley still held 740,897 shares valued at roughly $51.35 million, and his ownership fell by 4.26%. The article also notes he sold another 16,000 shares in late May.

Hinge Health shares were trading near their 52-week high at $70.01, while analysts remained broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $75.80. The company also reported strong quarterly revenue growth of 47.2% year over year in its latest earnings release.

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) President James Pursley sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $2,287,230.00. Following the sale, the president owned 740,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,351,571.07. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Pursley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Pursley sold 16,000 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $860,640.00.

Hinge Health Price Performance

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Hinge Health Inc. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Hinge Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hinge Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on HNGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hinge Health by 35.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the first quarter worth approximately $15,201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company's stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 28.1% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 225.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,163,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,007 shares during the last quarter.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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