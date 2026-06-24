Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $911,072.50 in Stock

Key Points HPE SVP Kirt Karros sold 18,785 shares on June 22 at an average price of $48.50, totaling about $911,072.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 22 at an average price of $48.50, totaling about $911,072.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $0.79 versus estimates of $0.54 and revenue of $10.68 billion, up 40% year over year. The company also raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q3 2026.

, with EPS of $0.79 versus estimates of $0.54 and revenue of $10.68 billion, up 40% year over year. The company also raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q3 2026. Wall Street sentiment has improved sharply, with several analysts lifting price targets, including Barclays to $67 and Bank of America to $80. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) SVP Kirt Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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