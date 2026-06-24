Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) CAO Amanda Callaway Sells 25,767 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Healthcare Realty Trust CAO Amanda Callaway sold 25,767 shares on June 23 at an average price of $20.37, for proceeds of about $524,874. After the sale, she still held 109,954 shares, a decrease of 18.99% in her ownership.

Healthcare Realty Trust CAO Amanda Callaway sold 25,767 shares on June 23 at an average price of $20.37, for proceeds of about $524,874. After the sale, she still held 109,954 shares, a decrease of 18.99% in her ownership. Stock and earnings update: HR shares were up 0.8% and traded around $20.32, near the 52-week high of $20.90. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.41, topping estimates, though revenue came in below expectations and declined 7.7% year over year.

HR shares were up 0.8% and traded around $20.32, near the 52-week high of $20.90. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.41, topping estimates, though revenue came in below expectations and declined 7.7% year over year. Dividend and analyst outlook: Healthcare Realty Trust paid a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized, for a 4.7% yield. Analysts currently have a mixed but mostly neutral stance, with an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) CAO Amanda Callaway sold 25,767 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

HR stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,305,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,424,000 after purchasing an additional 744,729 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $238,444,000 after buying an additional 5,892,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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