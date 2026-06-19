HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

Key Points Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 HubSpot shares on June 16 at an average price of $184.42, totaling about $1.57 million. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 8.33% to 93,500 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $184.42, totaling about $1.57 million. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 8.33% to 93,500 shares. HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with Q1 earnings of $2.72 per share versus the $2.47 estimate and revenue of $881 million, up 23.4% year over year. The company also issued Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance.

, with Q1 earnings of $2.72 per share versus the $2.47 estimate and revenue of $881 million, up 23.4% year over year. The company also issued Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance. Analysts remain cautiously positive despite lower price targets, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00. Several firms cut targets recently, though most still maintain Buy/Outperform ratings.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,270. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,913,130.24.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $176.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $272.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after purchasing an additional 252,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock worth $478,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock worth $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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