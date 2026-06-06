Insider Selling: Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) CTO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Infleqtion CTO Pranav Gokhale sold 120,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $17.73, totaling about $2.13 million. After the sale, he still owned 2,218,980 shares.

on June 4 at an average price of $17.73, totaling about $2.13 million. After the sale, he still owned 2,218,980 shares. The transaction represented a 5.13% reduction in Gokhale’s holdings and was disclosed in an SEC filing.

in Gokhale’s holdings and was disclosed in an SEC filing. Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with three Buy ratings and one Sell, giving the stock a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a $21.00 target price.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) CTO Pranav Gokhale sold 120,000 shares of Infleqtion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,218,980 shares in the company, valued at $39,342,515.40. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Infleqtion Stock Performance

Shares of INFQ opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73. Infleqtion has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The quantum tech company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on INFQ shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Infleqtion from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infleqtion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Infleqtion

About Infleqtion

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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