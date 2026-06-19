Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Director Scott Gieselman Buys 10,000 Shares

Key Points Director Scott Gieselman bought 10,000 shares of Infinity Natural Resources at an average price of $12.94 each, totaling $129,400. After the purchase, he owned 95,000 shares, a 11.76% increase in his holdings.

of Infinity Natural Resources at an average price of $12.94 each, totaling $129,400. After the purchase, he owned 95,000 shares, a 11.76% increase in his holdings. Gieselman has been actively buying the stock recently, including a 20,000-share purchase on May 26 and a 900-share purchase on May 22, suggesting continued insider confidence.

on May 26 and a on May 22, suggesting continued insider confidence. Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock currently has a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $22.00, while recent reports included both upgrades and downgrades. The shares last opened at $12.86, near their 52-week low of $11.13.

Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:INR - Get Free Report) Director Scott Gieselman bought 10,000 shares of Infinity Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 95,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,300. The trade was a 11.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Gieselman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Scott Gieselman bought 20,000 shares of Infinity Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $282,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Scott Gieselman purchased 900 shares of Infinity Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $12,906.00.

Infinity Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INR opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.54. Infinity Natural Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Infinity Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research lowered Infinity Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Infinity Natural Resources from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Infinity Natural Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,853 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,738 shares of the company's stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

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