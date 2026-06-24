Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 1,614 Shares

Key Points Samsara insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares on June 22 at an average price of $32.21, totaling about $51,987. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 1,614 shares on June 22 at an average price of $32.21, totaling about $51,987. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The company’s most recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.17 versus $0.13 expected and revenue of $478.84 million versus $455.21 million estimated. Revenue rose 30.5% year over year .

versus $0.13 expected and revenue of versus $455.21 million estimated. Revenue rose . Wall Street remains broadly positive on Samsara, with an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53. Several firms recently reiterated or raised targets, including Wells Fargo increasing its objective to $50.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $51,986.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 425,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,691,826.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $165,339.33.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $167,911.64.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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